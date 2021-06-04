LA Galaxy defender Derrick Williams suspended 5 extra games by MLS Disciplinary Committee

LA Galaxy defender Derrick Williams has been suspended five additional games (six total) by the MLS Disciplinary Committee for serious play following his red card tackle on Portland Timbers midfielder Andy Polo in the match between the teams at Providence Park on May 22.

Williams has also been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of the play, which occurred in the 44th minute of an eventual 3-0 victory for the Timbers.

Williams served his mandatory one-game red card suspension on May 29 during the Galaxy’s match against the San Jose Earthquakes and will serve his additional five match suspension on the following dates:

June 19 vs. Seattle Sounders

June 23 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

June 26 vs. San Jose Earthquakes

July 4 vs. Sporting Kanas City

July 7 vs. FC Dallas