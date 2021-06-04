LA Galaxy defender Derrick Williams suspended 5 extra games by MLS Disciplinary Committee

LA Galaxy defender Derrick Williams has been suspended five additional games (six total) by the MLS Disciplinary Committee for serious play following his red card tackle on Portland Timbers midfielder Andy Polo in the match between the teams at Providence Park on May 22.
Williams has also been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of the play, which occurred in the 44th minute of an eventual 3-0 victory for the Timbers.
Williams served his mandatory one-game red card suspension on May 29 during the Galaxy’s match against the San Jose Earthquakes and will serve his additional five match suspension on the following dates:
- June 19 vs. Seattle Sounders
- June 23 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
- June 26 vs. San Jose Earthquakes
- July 4 vs. Sporting Kanas City
- July 7 vs. FC Dallas
The play was reviewed under Disciplinary Committee Parameter No. 2, in which the MLS Disciplinary Committee may act where the officials see an incident and issue a red card. The Disciplinary Committee may review the play for further disciplinary action, over and above the mandatory suspension and fine. Under Parameter No. 2, supplemental discipline (suspension and/or fine) will be administered if the Disciplinary Committee believes the offense is egregious in nature, and/or it must act to protect player safety, and/or it must protect the integrity of the game, and/or the player is guilty of repeat behavior.
Acevedo fined
The Disciplinary Committee has also issued an undisclosed fine to New York City FC midfielder Nicolás Acevedo for his failure to leave the field in a timely manner after receiving a red card in the 86th minute of NYCFC’s 2-1 victory over LAFC on May 29.