LA Galaxy carry "responsibility and pressure" into Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

The most decorated club in MLS needs little reminding of what's at stake in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
The LA Galaxy, who last won MLS Cup presented by Audi in 2014, are looking to capture their league-record sixth Philip F. Anschutz Trophy.
They are firmly among this year's MLS Cup favorites, earning the Western Conference's No. 2 seed after a wild Decision Day finish and 64-point season (three shy of the club’s post-shootout era record).
Now, their Round One Best-of-3 Series begins Saturday night at home vs. the No. 7-seed Colorado Rapids (11 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).
“There's always an expectation being the LA Galaxy and the rich history this club has, but we put a lot more on top of whatever is expected of us with the team success this year and the potential of how good we can be,” midfielder Mark Delgado said.
“We're all embracing it, and we're all using it as motivation and going into this next game, and the game's going forward all the way to hopefully, we'll get the trophy. We're all excited to get it going.”
All-out attack
The Galaxy's 2024 story is all about the attack.
DP wingers Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil arrived over the winter, joining forces with Riqui Puig and Dejan Joveljić as the quartet combined for 54 goals and 45 assists during the regular season. In the summer, LA added Germany and Borussia Dortmund icon Marco Reus, helping the five-time MLS Cup champions score 69 goals (third-most in MLS).
“I’m really happy with the group, given the changes that we made at the beginning of the year, where we were, and the challenges that existed last year, to go and get some roster revamping because we rebuilt the team in some ways,” Vanney said.
“Two new DPs, a few other new positions that were important. To see this group come together and win 19 games is incredible.”
LA feel they're back where they belong after finishing 13th in the West last season.
“It’s ultimately what the Galaxy name stands for, and that was a standard set in ’96,” said Vanney, a former Galaxy defender who took over in 2021.
“This is a team that is going to compete, a club that is expected to compete for championships, and that’s the expectation when we all come here... So everyone who decided to come here, myself included, was with that ambition and mission in mind, and also with that responsibility in mind.”
A favorable pathway?
LA are emerging from Decision Day heartbreak, having lost 2-1 at Houston Dynamo FC and seeing LAFC snag the No. 1 seed. However, that setback may ultimately be a blessing in disguise.
Should the Galaxy get past Colorado, they’d face one of Real Salt Lake or Minnesota United FC, two teams they didn’t lose to this season, before a potential Western Conference Final El Tráfico.
Regardless of upcoming opponents, the Galaxy hope 2024 is their drought-snapping season.
“We’re not just happy to be in the playoffs; we actually think we have a team that can compete to win the championship. But that also means you gotta go out and we’ve gotta perform,” Vanney said.
“There’s a whole process to getting to that moment, and it won’t be an easy process, so it’s something that we’re here for and accept the responsibility and pressure for it. Now we’ve gotta go execute.”