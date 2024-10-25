LA Galaxy carry "responsibility and pressure" into Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

The most decorated club in MLS needs little reminding of what's at stake in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The LA Galaxy, who last won MLS Cup presented by Audi in 2014, are looking to capture their league-record sixth Philip F. Anschutz Trophy.

They are firmly among this year's MLS Cup favorites, earning the Western Conference's No. 2 seed after a wild Decision Day finish and 64-point season (three shy of the club’s post-shootout era record).

Now, their Round One Best-of-3 Series begins Saturday night at home vs. the No. 7-seed Colorado Rapids (11 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).

“There's always an expectation being the LA Galaxy and the rich history this club has, but we put a lot more on top of whatever is expected of us with the team success this year and the potential of how good we can be,” midfielder Mark Delgado said.