LA Galaxy 2026 Season Preview

2026 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 22 - 7 pm ET vs. New York City FC
- Full schedule
- Watch on Apple TV
Team Snapshot
The 2024 MLS Cup presented by Audi champions are aiming to return to contender status after struggling last season.
Star playmaker Riqui Puig suffered a second consecutive ACL tear in preseason and was placed on the Season-Ending Injury List. However, his Designated Player slot has been filled by João Klauss.
The Brazilian striker forms a dangerous front three with fellow DPs Gabriel Pec and 2026 FIFA World Cup hopeful Joseph Paintsil (Ghana). Germany and Borussia Dortmund legend Marco Reus further bolsters the attack.
Key Signings
- Jakob Glesnes: The former MLS Defender of the Year and two-time MLS Best XI selection arrived via a trade with the Philadelphia Union.
- Justin Haak: After a breakout season with New York City FC, the midfielder/defender joined LA as a marquee free agent.
- João Klauss: The Brazilian striker was acquired from St. Louis CITY SC, where he became the club's all-time leading scorer with 27 goals.
- Erik Thommy: Thommy joined the Galaxy in free agency after scoring 20 goals in 120 matches between 2022-25 for Sporting Kansas City.
Key Departures
- Diego Fagúndez: The veteran midfielder helped LA win MLS Cup 2024. He is among the most accomplished homegrown players in MLS history.
- Miguel Berry: The Spanish forward signed with USL Championship side Charleston Battery after spending two seasons with the Galaxy.
- Zanka: The former Danish international center back made 25 all-competition appearances in 2025, his lone season with LA.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
Apple TV talent predict the 2026 regular season for the LA Galaxy.
- Andrés Agulla: 4th in Western Conference
- Marcelo Balboa: 5th in Western Conference
- Max Bretos: 12th in Western Conference
- Steve Cangialosi: 6th in Western Conference
- Daniel Chapela: 5th in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 6th in Western Conference
- Michele Giannone: 7th in Western Conference
- Tony Husband: 4th in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 4th in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 5th in Western Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 6th in Western Conference
- Dax McCarty: 7th in Western Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 4th in Western Conference
- Bruno Vain: 10th in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 5th in Western Conference
New Kit
BUY NOW: LA Galaxy’s VeloCITY Kit
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Greg Vanney
- Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park
- Last year: 7W-18L-9D, 30 points, 14th in Western Conference
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify
NEXT: LAFC season preview