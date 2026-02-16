LA Galaxy 2026 Season Preview

MLS is Back

2026 Schedule

Team Snapshot

The 2024 MLS Cup presented by Audi champions are aiming to return to contender status after struggling last season.

Star playmaker Riqui Puig suffered a second consecutive ACL tear in preseason and was placed on the Season-Ending Injury List. However, his Designated Player slot has been filled by João Klauss.

The Brazilian striker forms a dangerous front three with fellow DPs Gabriel Pec and 2026 FIFA World Cup hopeful Joseph Paintsil (Ghana). Germany and Borussia Dortmund legend Marco Reus further bolsters the attack.

Key Signings

  • Jakob Glesnes: The former MLS Defender of the Year and two-time MLS Best XI selection arrived via a trade with the Philadelphia Union
  • Justin Haak: After a breakout season with New York City FC, the midfielder/defender joined LA as a marquee free agent.
  • João Klauss: The Brazilian striker was acquired from St. Louis CITY SC, where he became the club's all-time leading scorer with 27 goals.
  • Erik Thommy: Thommy joined the Galaxy in free agency after scoring 20 goals in 120 matches between 2022-25 for Sporting Kansas City.

Full roster

Key Departures

  • Diego Fagúndez: The veteran midfielder helped LA win MLS Cup 2024. He is among the most accomplished homegrown players in MLS history.
  • Miguel Berry: The Spanish forward signed with USL Championship side Charleston Battery after spending two seasons with the Galaxy.
  • Zanka: The former Danish international center back made 25 all-competition appearances in 2025, his lone season with LA.

Projected Starting XI

26ProjectedXI-LA

Predictions

Apple TV talent predict the 2026 regular season for the LA Galaxy.

  • Andrés Agulla: 4th in Western Conference
  • Marcelo Balboa: 5th in Western Conference
  • Max Bretos: 12th in Western Conference
  • Steve Cangialosi: 6th in Western Conference
  • Daniel Chapela: 5th in Western Conference
  • Miguel Gallardo: 6th in Western Conference
  • Michele Giannone: 7th in Western Conference
  • Tony Husband: 4th in Western Conference
  • Sacha Kljestan: 4th in Western Conference
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 5th in Western Conference
  • Lori Lindsey: 6th in Western Conference
  • Dax McCarty: 7th in Western Conference
  • Sammy Sadovnik: 4th in Western Conference
  • Bruno Vain: 10th in Western Conference
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 5th in Western Conference

New Kit

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: Greg Vanney
  • Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park
  • Last year: 7W-18L-9D, 30 points, 14th in Western Conference
  • Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify

