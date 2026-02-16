LA Galaxy 2026 Season Preview

Team Snapshot

The 2024 MLS Cup presented by Audi champions are aiming to return to contender status after struggling last season.

Star playmaker Riqui Puig suffered a second consecutive ACL tear in preseason and was placed on the Season-Ending Injury List. However, his Designated Player slot has been filled by João Klauss.

The Brazilian striker forms a dangerous front three with fellow DPs Gabriel Pec and 2026 FIFA World Cup hopeful Joseph Paintsil (Ghana). Germany and Borussia Dortmund legend Marco Reus further bolsters the attack.

Key Signings