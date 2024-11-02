Kristijan Kahlina keeps Charlotte FC's playoff dream alive: "I showed myself"

Charlotte FC couldn't help but feel confident about staying alive in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs once referee Guido Gonzales, Jr. blew the whistle on Friday night's scoreless draw against Orlando City SC .

The result gave The Crown their first-ever playoff win in their first-ever home playoff match and, more importantly, forced Game 3 at Orlando on Nov. 9 to decide the Round One Best-of-3 Series (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Bronico's instincts were spot on as Kahlina made two saves in the ensuing penalty kick shootout, blocking efforts from Nicolás Lodeiro and Duncan McGuire to ensure a 3-1 victory .

"You always feel like you’re gonna win with [Kristijan] Kahlina in net," he said.

The reason, as midfielder Brandt Bronico put it, was simple.

“I think that's another reason for him getting Goalie of the Season,” head coach Dean Smith said postgame. "With the performances that he's put in all season, he's grown in confidence and he's a steady influence to our players. He's one of our most experienced players, one of our most senior players.

Kahlina, a finalist for MLS Goalkeeper of the Year alongside LAFC ’s Hugo Lloris and the Columbus Crew ’s Patrick Schulte , was once again the hero for Charlotte, adding another highlight to a dominant season that saw him post 121 saves and 12 clean sheets.

Added captain Ashley Westwood: "That’s the story of Kahli’s season. He’s saved us numerous times."

The veteran midfielder joined Smith in qualifying Kahlina as the league's best goalkeeper of 2024.

"I said it in the last game (Decision Day) at D.C. we wanted to get clean sheets for him," Westwood said. "It’s not about us, it’s about giving him the best opportunity for him to go and win what he deserves."

Kahlina was happy to step up yet again when called upon, especially with Charlotte's season on the line.

“It was a wonderful game for me,” Kahlina said. “I didn’t have so much to do in 90 minutes, but I showed myself in penalties and helped my team.”

Bounceback performance

Over 40,000 boisterous fans at Bank of America helped propel The Crown as they played their first-ever home playoff match.

The home side’s defensive solidity prevented the likes of Facundo Torres and Martin Ojeda from making their impact on the match.

It was a contrast to Game 1 in Orlando, where Torres and Ojeda each got on the scoresheet in a 2-0 win.