Kristijan Kahlina keeps Charlotte FC's playoff dream alive: "I showed myself"

Charlotte FC couldn't help but feel confident about staying alive in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs once referee Guido Gonzales, Jr. blew the whistle on Friday night's scoreless draw against Orlando City SC.
The reason, as midfielder Brandt Bronico put it, was simple.
"You always feel like you’re gonna win with [Kristijan] Kahlina in net," he said.
Bronico's instincts were spot on as Kahlina made two saves in the ensuing penalty kick shootout, blocking efforts from Nicolás Lodeiro and Duncan McGuire to ensure a 3-1 victory.
The result gave The Crown their first-ever playoff win in their first-ever home playoff match and, more importantly, forced Game 3 at Orlando on Nov. 9 to decide the Round One Best-of-3 Series (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Goalkeeper of the Year?
Kahlina, a finalist for MLS Goalkeeper of the Year alongside LAFC’s Hugo Lloris and the Columbus Crew’s Patrick Schulte, was once again the hero for Charlotte, adding another highlight to a dominant season that saw him post 121 saves and 12 clean sheets.
“I think that's another reason for him getting Goalie of the Season,” head coach Dean Smith said postgame. "With the performances that he's put in all season, he's grown in confidence and he's a steady influence to our players. He's one of our most experienced players, one of our most senior players.
"... He's a fantastic person and a fantastic goalkeeper.”
Added captain Ashley Westwood: "That’s the story of Kahli’s season. He’s saved us numerous times."
The veteran midfielder joined Smith in qualifying Kahlina as the league's best goalkeeper of 2024.
"I said it in the last game (Decision Day) at D.C. we wanted to get clean sheets for him," Westwood said. "It’s not about us, it’s about giving him the best opportunity for him to go and win what he deserves."
Kahlina was happy to step up yet again when called upon, especially with Charlotte's season on the line.
“It was a wonderful game for me,” Kahlina said. “I didn’t have so much to do in 90 minutes, but I showed myself in penalties and helped my team.”
Bounceback performance
Over 40,000 boisterous fans at Bank of America helped propel The Crown as they played their first-ever home playoff match.
The home side’s defensive solidity prevented the likes of Facundo Torres and Martin Ojeda from making their impact on the match.
It was a contrast to Game 1 in Orlando, where Torres and Ojeda each got on the scoresheet in a 2-0 win.
“That was more like us,” Westwood said. “It was a real dominant performance. I felt we controlled the game.”
All to play for in Orlando
In the decisive Game 3, the Lions will try to reignite their attack, while Charlotte will regain the services of No. 10 Pep Biel, who missed Game 2 on a red card suspension.
But with an Eastern Conference Semifinal matchup with Lionel Messi and Supporters' Shield winners Inter Miami potentially on the line, Charlotte will look to Kahlina to be their bedrock.
“One more game next Saturday,” Kahlina said. “We need to go there and win the game. Draw the game and win on penalties, I don’t care. And go further."