Portland Timbers make Cascadia Cup HISTORY in rivalry win over Sounders

Originating in 1975 during the days of the North American Soccer League (NASL), this Cascadia Cup rivalry is the longest-standing rivalry in North American soccer.

It was also the joint-largest win in the history of the time-honored rivalry during the MLS era, matching Seattle's 6-2 road triumph in 2021.

The beatdown at Lumen Field on Thursday night marked Portland's largest margin of victory against their bitter rivals since the Timbers joined MLS in 2011.

Spurring their historic margin of victory, Portland also netted the most goals they've ever scored against the Sounders.

It all began with a peachy header from striker Kevin Kelsy, sending the Timbers into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, Portland poured in the goals, as Kamal Miller, Cole Bassett and Kelsy all hit the back of the net within seven minutes to push the scoreline to historic levels.