Portland Timbers make Cascadia Cup HISTORY in rivalry win over Sounders

The Portland Timbers returned from the 2026 FIFA World Cup break in style, setting a trio of historic records in their 5-1 rout of rivals Seattle Sounders FC.
The beatdown at Lumen Field on Thursday night marked Portland's largest margin of victory against their bitter rivals since the Timbers joined MLS in 2011.
It was also the joint-largest win in the history of the time-honored rivalry during the MLS era, matching Seattle's 6-2 road triumph in 2021.
Originating in 1975 during the days of the North American Soccer League (NASL), this Cascadia Cup rivalry is the longest-standing rivalry in North American soccer.
Spurring their historic margin of victory, Portland also netted the most goals they've ever scored against the Sounders.
It all began with a peachy header from striker Kevin Kelsy, sending the Timbers into halftime with a 1-0 lead.
In the second half, Portland poured in the goals, as Kamal Miller, Cole Bassett and Kelsy all hit the back of the net within seven minutes to push the scoreline to historic levels.
Seattle pulled one back through Hasani Dotson before Alexander Aravena restored the four-goal margin of victory in stoppage time.