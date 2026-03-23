Kévin Denkey comes in clutch for FC Cincinnati | Energy Moment of the Matchday

The Orange & Blue's club-record signing came through in the clutch on Sunday, scoring a second-half stoppage-time goal to complete a thrilling 4-3 comeback win at home over CF Montréal.

Dénkey's heroics earned the Togo international striker Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 5.

Cincy overcame three CFMTL leads and a red card to USMNT center back Miles Robinson to snatch all three points at TQL Stadium. Denkey made sure of that by delivering the final blow with a clinical close-range finish in the 94th minute.

Sunday's dramatic result snapped a three-game league losing streak for the Knifey Lions, while also turning the page on their mid-week Concacaf Champions Cup elimination against LIGA MX's Tigres UANL.

"We know he can score goals, and we need to get him in those positions,” head coach Pat Noonan said post-game of Denkey, who improved to 6g/2a on the season in all competitions.

"He's done so many things outside of scoring goals that have been really impressive, as far as on and off the field, to become a better professional, and his intent is always good. It's just sometimes figuring out how to maximize his abilities.”