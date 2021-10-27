Kellyn Acosta: Colorado Rapids focused on catching Seattle, SKC to top West

The Colorado Rapids have been one of the best stories of the MLS regular season after starting their campaign under the radar and wrapping it up in a dogfight for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Rapids midfielder Kellyn Acosta joined the latest episode of The Call Up to discuss Colorado's 2021 success and how exactly the club managed to pull it off. To hear Acosta tell it, there was always a belief internally that they could surpass the mild preseason expectations that surrounded the group.

"Yes, we always had belief in ourselves," Acosta told co-hosts Susannah Collins and Jillian Sakovits. "You can talk about 'we won't be at the top', but it's a matter of executing it and I think we've done a great job this year. We've kind of gone under the radar, even now, teams don't really talk about us too much, but we've been slowly climbing up the ranks and we've been pretty consistent throughout the year and getting solid results. Obviously hosting a playoff match is huge and is definitely beneficial for our run in the playoffs, so we're looking to do that. We've got a few more games left and we're obviously trying to pass Kansas City and catch up to Seattle and pass Seattle.