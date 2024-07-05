Kei Kamara soars into El Tráfico lore | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Kei Kamara 's towering headers are no stranger to MLS, and the one he dunked home in LAFC 's 2-1 win over the LA Galaxy at the Rose Bowl might stand among the best.

Kamara is an MLS legend, only trailing Chris Wondolowski for the most goals in league history. Now, he's got a signature July 4th moment in front of 70,076 fans.

"It's beautiful; look at the crowd behind us," Kamara said post-match. "This is what soccer is about, man. Seriously for me, I grew up in the LA area. I'm not a homegrown player, but I feel like a homegrown player right now, and to be able to play in this arena with this packed crowd and make history like that? Black & Gold, baby."

LAFC return to action Sunday at Houston Dynamo FC, looking to go 11 games unbeaten (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). The Western Conference leaders are third in the Supporters’ Shield race, trailing only Inter Miami CF and FC Cincinnati.