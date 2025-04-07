Josef Martínez puts on a show for San Jose | Energy Moment of the Matchday

So many goals, so many moments. That's Josef Martínez in a nutshell.

The legendary Venezuelan striker was at his game-defining best for the San Jose Earthquakes Sunday, netting a vintage hat trick that highlighted a 6-1 rout of D.C. United . The first of his three tallies provided the Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius for Matchday 7.

With the Quakes up 1-0 on Chicho Arango's opening goal, Martínez brought the PayPal Park fans to their feet in the 16th minute. After a headed give-and-go with Niko Tsakiris in midfield, he raced up the pitch before firing a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Kim Joon-Hong.

Martínez's first tally gave him 118 career regular-season goals, moving him past New York Red Bulls legend Bradley Wright-Phillips and into sixth in the all-time league standings.

The Venezuelan international did not stop there, striking twice more to notch his MLS-record seventh career hat-trick and reach 120 regular-season goals.

"He’s a pure 9," head coach Bruce Arena said post-game of Martínez – a Landon Donovan MLS MVP, Golden Boot presented by Audi winner and MLS Cup champion with Atlanta United who joined San Jose in free agency this offseason.

"He has a great nose for the goal."