Karol Swiderski scores as Poland relegates Wales, Gareth Bale from Nations League

Swiderski struck in the 57th minute after finishing a brilliant no-look pass from Robert Lewandowski. The game winner secured a massive victory for the Poles as they finished preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where they’ll face Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Argentina in Group C.

The Charlotte FC talisman scored a decisive lone goal for Poland to defeat Wales 1-0 in Cardiff to keep his national side in League A of the tournament.

Swiderski, who continues to make a strong case as Lewandowski’s attacking partner in Qatar, has now scored six goals in his last nine games for Poland, a run of form that has also been notable for his club side.

Charlotte’s Designated Player has scored 10 goals in 28 games for the expansion side this season, two of which came in last week’s crucial comeback 3-2 win against the Chicago Fire to keep their playoffs hopes alive in the Eastern Conference. For his heroics, Swiderski won Player of the Week honors for Week 32.