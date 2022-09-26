Karol Swiderski scores as Poland relegates Wales, Gareth Bale from Nations League

Charlotte FC striker Karol Swiderski won a battle of MLS attackers against LAFC’s Gareth Bale on Sunday in the Nations League.
The Charlotte FC talisman scored a decisive lone goal for Poland to defeat Wales 1-0 in Cardiff to keep his national side in League A of the tournament.
Swiderski struck in the 57th minute after finishing a brilliant no-look pass from Robert Lewandowski. The game winner secured a massive victory for the Poles as they finished preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where they’ll face Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Argentina in Group C.
Swiderski, who continues to make a strong case as Lewandowski’s attacking partner in Qatar, has now scored six goals in his last nine games for Poland, a run of form that has also been notable for his club side.
Charlotte’s Designated Player has scored 10 goals in 28 games for the expansion side this season, two of which came in last week’s crucial comeback 3-2 win against the Chicago Fire to keep their playoffs hopes alive in the Eastern Conference. For his heroics, Swiderski won Player of the Week honors for Week 32.
Charlotte will need their top striker to return stateside with the same intensity as they look for a dramatic close to the regular season. At 38 points, The Crown are currently below the playoff line, four points off the last postseason spot with three games to go. Their next game will be decisive - and as difficult as it gets - as they face Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union on Oct. 1 (5:30 pm ET | MLS Live on ESPN+).
Meanwhile, for Bale and Wales the defeat against Poland meant relegation to League B in the Nations League. The LAFC star returned to the starting lineup and was lively throughout 90 minutes after a year without playing a full game.
The loss against Poland was the last game for Wales before the World Cup. They will open their participation in Group B on Nov. 21 against the United States (2 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo).