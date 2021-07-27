Kanye West sets up studio at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium to finish new album "Donda"

After using Atlanta United's Mercedez-Benz Stadium to host a listening party for his new album and getting spotted in the crowd at the Five Stripes' match against the Columbus Crew, Kanye West is setting up shop until further notice.
The hip-hop legend has been using the multi-purpose venue, which is the home field of both the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, as his headquarters while he makes his much-anticipated new record "Donda." Kanye hosted a massive listening party for attendees to preview the album on Thursday, and was subsequently seen at Saturday's match against Columbus walking around the venue and even briefly taking in the action from the supporters' section.
Now, Kanye and his team have seemingly extending their stay while he puts on the finishing touches, in their full studio space and living quarters that's also complete with a personal chef.
"Donda" reportedly has a targeted release date of August 6, but Kanye has proven to be willing to alter his timelines in the past, so how long he stays in the Benz remains to be seen. He'd have his next opportunity to take in another Five Stripes match when Atlanta take on LAFC at home on August 15 (4 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes).