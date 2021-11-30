Justin Morrow named 2021 MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year

Morrow is a member of the More Than A Vote coalition, which has taken tangible steps to encourage civic engagement and remove barriers to vote. With Morrow’s leadership, BPC, MLS and the MLS Players Association launched a leaguewide, non-partisan initiative to drive voter registration for players, fans, and club and league personnel in 2020.

The initiative resulted in the closing of league and club offices on Election Day, the opening of various stadiums for in-person voting and the registration of more than 95% of MLS players who were eligible to vote. Over the past year, Morrow has continued his work to improve voter registration numbers among his MLS peers and has taken time to meet with league staff at all levels to discuss the initiatives he and BPC are focused on.