Justin Morrow looks to "make this world a better place" after retirement

Justin Morrow is a Toronto FC legend, a player who loves his city and his team. So when sitting at a press conference Friday after announcing his retirement at the end of the 2021 season, he reflected on his eight years with the club – and fielded questions with honestly.

Morrow spent the first four years of his career with the San Jose Earthquakes. He won the starter's role during his third year, helping the Quakes lift the Supporters' Shield. After the 2013 season, he was told he was being traded to Toronto, a struggling club that failed to make the playoffs in each of their first eight seasons upon entering MLS in 2007.

He wasn't exactly thrilled. The timing wasn't ideal, with Morrow being informed of the trade merely days before his wedding. He stressed over telling his soon-to-be wife that they'd be moving.

“I was afraid," Morrow told media on a virtual press conference. "I was afraid for my career but it’s been the biggest blessing of my life to be traded here. To be in this city, to be a part of this club and go through everything we’ve gone through. It’s been a dream come true.”

Things worked out, which is why he can look back and laugh at those first impressions.

Morrow is second in club history with 246 matches played across all competitions, an integral part of winning five trophies over his eight seasons (one MLS Cup, one Supporters' Shield and three Canadian Championships).