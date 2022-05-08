Julian Carranza's "South American savvy" pays off for Philadelphia Union in draw at LAFC

Inside the caldron that is Banc of California Stadium with the 3252 producing a cacophony of deafening noise, Julian Carranza produced a moment of brilliance for the Philadelphia Union in a pulsating 2-2 draw against LAFC Saturday night.

“Julian is the type of player that can can make a play from nothing,” Curtin said after the match. "We had a couple of really good transition moments. When he actually shot the ball, I thought he curled it wide, our view was a little bit off. So I was already thinking it was a good play, good action and great play by Julian, but just wide and then it obviously slowly trickled into the back of the net.”

Union head coach Jim Curtin didn't have the best view from his coach's box so he initially thought Carranza’s effort was going wide. He was pleased when he was wrong and certainly not surprised at the “goal-scorer’s goal.”

Carranza was also pleased with the goal.

“I just see the space between the left back and the center back and I take a touch inside and I tried to put it next to the post and it went there,” Carranza said. "It was a really nice goal.”

For Curtin and the Union, it was the latest example of why the young striker’s loan move from Inter Miami CF might be one of the biggest moves of the offseason.

“That's what Julian's proven to be,” he said. “You need those types of plays where, yeah, we're absorbing pressure from a really good LA team that's attacking in waves. And then he maybe goes and makes an individual effort against the run of play on a good ball from Daniel by the way, which needs to be said, another goal and assist from him.”

Carranza has already produced four goals and three assists in nine starts for Philadelphia, surpassing his goal total in 41 matches with Inter Miami after he was acquired by Miami ahead of their inaugural 2020 season for a reported $6 million fee from Club Atlético Banfield.