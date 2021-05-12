Josef Martinez headlines MLS players on Venezuela's preliminary Copa America roster

been The call up is the Atlanta forward's first since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament at the start of the 2020 MLS season, an injury that forced him to sit out the entirety of the year for both club and country.

Should Josef Martinez make the final 23 man roster, Atlanta would be without him for a long stretch of time this summer. He only has one goal this season as he gets back to full fitness but has played all of Atlanta's games in all competitions so far, showing that he remains Atlanta's main option up front. The team is also currently without new signing Lisandro Lopez, following the death of his father. The veteran Argentine striker signed a one year deal before the start of the 2021 season.