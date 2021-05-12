Josef Martinez headlines MLS players on Venezuela's preliminary Copa America roster

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Atlanta United's Josef Martinez has been named to Venezuela's preliminary roster ahead of this summer's Copa America, alongside six other MLS players.

Martinez is joined by club and country teammate Ronald Hernandez, the New York Red Bulls' Cristian Casseres Jr., the Philadelphia Union's Jose Martinez, D.C. United's Junior Moreno, FC Dallas' Freddy Vargas, and Nashville SC's Jhonder Cadiz.

been The call up is the Atlanta forward's first since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament at the start of the 2020 MLS season, an injury that forced him to sit out the entirety of the year for both club and country.

Should Josef Martinez make the final 23 man roster, Atlanta would be without him for a long stretch of time this summer. He only has one goal this season as he gets back to full fitness but has played all of Atlanta's games in all competitions so far, showing that he remains Atlanta's main option up front. The team is also currently without new signing Lisandro Lopez, following the death of his father. The veteran Argentine striker signed a one year deal before the start of the 2021 season.

This year's Copa America will run from June 13 to July 10, and will be co-hosted by Argentina and Colombia.

