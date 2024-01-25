Jordan Morris looks to "solidify my legacy" at Seattle Sounders

"... It was a whirlwind for me going from no recognition, no exposure to kind of people knowing who you were and all."

"But before that, I was at a local club in Seattle, never played for youth national teams, never had any of that exposure until I was in the academy, got called into a camp, didn’t end up making the U-20 World Cup team and then went to college.

"It all happened really, really fast, I think, for me growing up. I was in the academy, I had a really good year and maybe started getting recognized for that," Morris told MLSsoccer.com at Media Marketing Day.

In short order, Morris had become a hot-button player in the national soccer scene. Fans, players and coaches, including Klinsmann , weighed in on when, and where, the attacking phenom with eye-popping pace and power should sign his first pro deal.

At Stanford, his star soared further, leading the Cardinal to their first NCAA Tournament title in 2015 and winning the MAC Hermann Trophy (awarded to the nation’s best college player) along the way. What’s more, he earned seven USMNT caps and scored in a friendly against Mexico before turning pro – a bright prospect under then-Yanks head coach Jürgen Klinsmann.

The buzz started in the early 2010s, when the Mercer Island, Washington native leaped from neighborhood club Eastside FC to the Sounders Academy, and shortly after that, to Stanford University.

Hometown hero

Late in January 2016, amid the frenzy of speculation that followed his standout junior season, Morris officially took his talents back to Seattle, signing a homegrown deal with the Sounders that drew mixed reaction from stateside fans, some of whom had hoped he’d play overseas – particularly in light of a reported offer from the Bundesliga’s Werder Bremen.

Two MLS Cups and one historic Concacaf Champions Cup triumph later, the now-veteran Sounder is at peace with how things shaped out.

"That decision came up quick, but I'm incredibly happy with the decision I made," said Morris. "I've grown so much as a player, as a person here. I've been able to win trophies for my hometown club, which is pretty cool."

Of course, signing his first contract with Seattle didn’t mean the 2016 MLS Rookie of the Year was deadset on staying home for the duration of his career. Even after a 2018 ACL tear temporarily paused his development, Morris continued progressing under head coach Brian Schmetzer, winning 2019 MLS Comeback Player of the Year honors and earning a spot in the league’s Best XI a year later, all of which opened doors overseas.

Accordingly, Morris signed a loan deal with Swansea City midway through the Welsh club’s 2020-21 push to earn promotion from the EFL Championship to the Premier League. But only five appearances into his tenure with the Swans, he tore his ACL again, cutting his foray into the European game far short of his vision.

Now, after two more comeback seasons with Seattle, the almost-one-club man has a fresh perspective on what it would mean to play out his career with his hometown club.

"[The Premier League] was a big goal of mine," said Morris. "Things happen for a reason. Obviously a tough injury and not the way I wanted it to go over there, but I got to the age now that everyone in Europe is looking so young now. And if an opportunity pops up, it's definitely something I would still look at because that dream and that itch wasn't quite fulfilled. I think I only played four games or something like that.