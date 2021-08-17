Jordan Morris injury recovery "ahead of the curve" as Sounders star begins sprinting

A good week, even by the Seattle Sounders' standards, just got better.
Fresh off decisive wins over Tigres UNAL in Leagues Cup and Cascadia foe Portland Timbers comes word that homegrown forward Jordan Morris continues to make strides in his return from ACL surgery. So much so that coach Brian Schmetzer said the US men’s national team winger is “ahead of the curve” when it comes to his return.
“He has to go through whatever protocol they have,” Schmetzer told KJR, via Sounder at Heart. “But if it’s safe to play, he’ll be allowed to play and right now the timeline is looking pretty good.”
The Sounders have successfully navigated a rash of injuries, including to Morris and Nicolas Lodeiro. They sit second in the Western Conference, one point behind pace-setters Sporting Kansas City.
Morris, who was named an MLS Best XI winger a year ago, suffered a torn ACL while on a loan stint with Swansea City in late February.
It was initially feared that the 26-year-old would miss the entire 2021 season, but on Saturday the Sounders tweeted a video of Morris sprinting at training.
“So good, man, crazy,” Morris said. “That’s the part that’s coming, I think, the toughest is just getting the speed fully back. So to get that going has been awesome.”