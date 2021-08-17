Jordan Morris injury recovery "ahead of the curve" as Sounders star begins sprinting

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

A good week, even by the Seattle Sounders' standards, just got better.

Fresh off decisive wins over Tigres UNAL in Leagues Cup and Cascadia foe Portland Timbers comes word that homegrown forward Jordan Morris continues to make strides in his return from ACL surgery. So much so that coach Brian Schmetzer said the US men’s national team winger is “ahead of the curve” when it comes to his return.

“He has to go through whatever protocol they have,” Schmetzer told KJR, via Sounder at Heart. “But if it’s safe to play, he’ll be allowed to play and right now the timeline is looking pretty good.”

The Sounders have successfully navigated a rash of injuries, including to Morris and Nicolas Lodeiro. They sit second in the Western Conference, one point behind pace-setters Sporting Kansas City.

Morris, who was named an MLS Best XI winger a year ago, suffered a torn ACL while on a loan stint with Swansea City in late February.

It was initially feared that the 26-year-old would miss the entire 2021 season, but on Saturday the Sounders tweeted a video of Morris sprinting at training.

“So good, man, crazy,” Morris said. “That’s the part that’s coming, I think, the toughest is just getting the speed fully back. So to get that going has been awesome.”

Seattle Sounders FC

Advertising

Related Stories

Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz named Week 19 MLS Player of the Week
Unreal! Social media reacts to Seattle's Cascadia takedown of Portland
Three takeaways from Seattle thrashing Portland in an unforgettable Cascadia derby

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Could Ricardo Pepi steal the show at the 2021 All-Star Skills Challenge?
Skills Challenge

Could Ricardo Pepi steal the show at the 2021 All-Star Skills Challenge?
Bobby Wood on Real Salt Lake being "looked down on," USMNT aspirations & more
Extratime

Bobby Wood on Real Salt Lake being "looked down on," USMNT aspirations & more
Austin FC assistant coach Davy Arnaud fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

Austin FC assistant coach Davy Arnaud fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
CF Montréal, goalkeeper Clement Diop mutually agree to contract termination
Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal, goalkeeper Clement Diop mutually agree to contract termination
MLS projected lineups - Week 20

MLS projected lineups - Week 20
MLS Fantasy Week 17 Positional Rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 17 Positional Rankings
More News
Video
Video
The Most Expensive Prank in Sporting KC History?! Johnny Russell and Daniel Salloi Explain
40:59

The Most Expensive Prank in Sporting KC History?! Johnny Russell and Daniel Salloi Explain
MUST SEE! The best saves of Week 19 | What A Save!
1:33

MUST SEE! The best saves of Week 19 | What A Save!
Two PK retakes in Montréal? Multiple red card debates in RSL-Austin
8:52
Instant Replay

Two PK retakes in Montréal? Multiple red card debates in RSL-Austin
Is Daniel Salloi a true MVP candidate?
1:15:38

Is Daniel Salloi a true MVP candidate?
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.