Jonathan Osorio scores a Classique goal | Energy Moment of the Matchday

This goal was worth much more than a point for Jonathan Osorio .

Saturday's dramatic derby-defining goal earned Osorio Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 31.

The Toronto FC captain's visceral celebration after salvaging a 1-1 home draw vs. CF Montréal with an 89th-minute strike provided the latest must-see highlight to the longstanding Canadian Classique rivalry.

With the draw, Toronto extended their unbeaten run to four straight games (0W-0L-4D) while officially eliminating their fiercest rival from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention.

"That's usually how they go, the derby games: they're ugly, they're chaotic," said Osorio, the TFC homegrown who's in his 13th season with the club. "I think the atmosphere was great, honestly, and it made for, I wouldn't say a great game of football, but a great derby game.

"I think a nice derby game and yeah, nice to get to battle back at the tie."