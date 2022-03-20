Jonathan Osorio achieves major Toronto FC milestone: Now I want to reach 100 goals

Toronto FC picked up their first victory of the 2022 season Saturday afternoon, defeating D.C. United 2-1 at BMO Field.
Central midfielder Jonathan Osorio, 29, scored a sliding game-winner for Toronto in the second half, registering his 50th goal in a TFC shirt. For the Canadian international, to accomplish the milestone at home, in front of the club’s supporters, made the moment even more special.
“To score this goal in the South End, I wouldn’t want it any other way,” said Osorio after the match. “It's where I scored my first-ever goal, and to score 50 there is amazing. And just more so, what it meant in this game too, to give us the lead.
" … I'll keep saying it, I'll always say it: I love this club and I will always do my best here, and now I want to keep going. It took me 10 years to get 50, but hopefully I've got another 10 years in me to get another 50 and get to a hundred."
Osorio, who has been with TFC since 2012 dating back to his academy days, is approaching 300 career appearances for the club. He’s often been described as a ‘swiss-army knife’ – capable of adapting to any role he’s asked to play.
With that, however, there are times Osorio’s significance within the squad may be overlooked by some portions of the fanbase. Head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley isn't among that crowd, with Osorio sitting third in TFC’s all-time goals list behind only Sebastian Giovinco (83) and Jozy Altidore (79).
“I don't know in what quarters he doesn't get respect because I think people who know football and who know the league have tremendous respect for him,” Bradley said when asked about Osorio being an unsung hero. “People in Canada who also see what he brings to the national team I believe have a lot of respect for him.”
Toronto’s victory also marked their first-ever win with Bradley at the helm. The former LAFC boss joined Toronto this offseason after four years in charge of the Black & Gold, reuniting with son Michael Bradley.
The manager has swept in widespread roster turnover, his first three points coming in Week 4 as the build toward Lorenzo Insigne's summertime arrival from Napoli continues.
“Bob has done such a good job of creating such a good environment in this club and trusting the young players and coaching them and coaching them in the same way and treating them in the same way he treats the veterans,” said Osorio. “It's great. You know, he has deserved these three points for a long time coming now and we're glad to give him the three points today.”
When asked about the feat himself after the match, in true Bradley-like fashion, he instead shed the spotlight onto his group of players.
“My thoughts are always about the work that's been put in, some of the things now that we've had to face that haven't come easily,” said Bradley. “So I'm proud when I see a group of guys come together and take an important three points.”
Toronto head into the March international break on a high note and will return to action April 2 when hosting reigning MLS Cup champions New York City FC at BMO Field.