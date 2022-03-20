Jonathan Osorio achieves major Toronto FC milestone: Now I want to reach 100 goals

Central midfielder Jonathan Osorio, 29, scored a sliding game-winner for Toronto in the second half, registering his 50th goal in a TFC shirt. For the Canadian international, to accomplish the milestone at home, in front of the club’s supporters, made the moment even more special.

“To score this goal in the South End, I wouldn’t want it any other way,” said Osorio after the match. “It's where I scored my first-ever goal, and to score 50 there is amazing. And just more so, what it meant in this game too, to give us the lead.