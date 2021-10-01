Johnny Russell has come as advertised for Sporting Kansas City

Ahead of the 2018 season, Sporting Kansas City were in the market for a game-breaking attacker.

Peter Vermes and his staff were looking for a left-footed player who could play on the right wing, then cut in and wreak havoc and tilt defenses. They found Johnny Russell, who at that point was playing for Championship club Derby County. They honed in and eventually signed him.

Almost four seasons in, Russell has come as advertised. The Scottish international has 33 goals and 30 assists in 103 appearances (85 starts), replete with countless breathtaking individual moments.

“We loved that he was just so dangerous with his ability to single-handily have an impact and change the game," Vermes told media on a virtual press conference. "He could eliminate defenders off the dribble. Everybody thinks there’s a lot of guys who can do it, but it’s a skill, it’s an art. Those two things were eye-catching.”

Those moments will continue at Children's Mercy Park. Earlier this week, Russell signed a contract extension that keeps him in Kansas City through 2023 with an option for 2024.