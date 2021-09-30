Transfer Tracker

Sporting KC, captain Johnny Russell reach contract extension

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Sporting Kansas City have re-signed captain and forward Johnny Russell to a new contract through 2023 with an option for 2024, the club announced Thursday.

Russell, 31, originally joined Sporting ahead of the 2018 season after a five-year run with Derby County in the English Championship (second division) and a prior six-year stretch at Scottish Premiership side Dundee United.

Since coming to MLS, the Scottish winger has 35 goals and 37 assists in 120 appearances (100 starts) across all competitions. He’s helped SKC finish atop the Western Conference standings in 2018 and 2020, and this year they’re fighting tooth-and-nail with Seattle and Colorado for the West’s No. 1 spot in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Russell is one of two MLS players with 30 goals and 30 assists in the regular season since 2018. Per Opta stats, his 184 chances created and 171 dribbles completed both rank in the top five among MLS forwards dating back to 2018.

