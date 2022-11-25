John Herdman remark turns Canada vs. Croatia into unexpected grudge match

“I told [the players] they belong here and we’re going to go and F Croatia ” on Sunday (11 am ET | FS1 & Telemundo in United States; TSN in Canada), he said with his trademark grin. “That’s as simple as it gets.”

Then, minutes after the full-time whistle, Herdman channeled his inner Jose Mourinho during the on-pitch interview.

Everyone was raving about the performance afterward, even in a 1-0 defeat . That Les Rouges took it to a superpower like Belgium in their first World Cup appearance since 1986 was a huge indicator that it’s truly a new era for Canadian soccer.

For most of the 90 minutes against Belgium, the Bielsa-esque man-marking and aggressive high press destabilized the European side.

Canada's John Herdman after his side's hard-fought 1-0 loss to Belgium: "I told them they belong here. And we're going to go and F Croatia. That's as simple as it gets." The fiery 47-year-old maanger is pure CONCACAF Thunder, with a terrific haircut 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/24k8k78Zp8

Less than 12 hours later, Herdman was confronted by a larger-than-usual group of Croatian media after training on Thursday to explain himself. The English tactician was fairly apologetic, although perhaps not as much as the Croatians would’ve wanted.

“I mean no disrespect to the Croatian team and Croatian people, but at the end of the day, it’s a mindset that Canada’s going to have if we’re going to have three points against one of the top teams in the world," Herdman said. "And it’s the mindset that we took to Belgium. We have to. It’s part of ‘New Canada.’”

Just as the flames seemed to be extinguished on the story, a Croatian newspaper fired back with a hard-hitting cover and headline.

It’s safe to say both sides will have solid bulletin board material for Sunday.

Tactical banter?

Herdman has proven to be an adaptable tactician over the past two years as he accomplished the seemingly impossible of guiding Canada back to a World Cup, finishing atop the Concacaf qualifying table. But he’s made his name as a motivator, and that’s certainly the effect he’s had on this group.

“We don't mind if it gets built up a little bit in the media,” said CF Montréal defender Alistair Johnston. “It's a little bit of fun, it gets a little more exciting around the matchup, not just in Canada and Croatia, but from other countries as well.

“You have a bit of extra interest for the match, so I think that's kind of exciting for us.”