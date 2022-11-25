Canada vs. Croatia: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup Group F game

Canada again enter the Group F lion’s den Sunday at the 2022 FIFA World Cup , meeting Croatia – finalists during 2018’s tournament – in Qatar’s capital city.

Whatever awaits, all eyes are cast on booking passage to the Round of 16. Only Group F’s top two finishers get that far.

Meanwhile, Croatia are coming off a 0-0 draw with Morocco and could reach first place with a win over Concacaf’s top team. They’re on one point and, like Canada, are chasing their first World Cup goal in Qatar.

Both countries need a victory to catch Group F favorites Belgium, against whom Les Rouges officially snapped their 36-year World Cup drought on Wednesday. Canada suffered a 1-0 loss despite dominating long stretches, now sitting on zero points.

Were it not for Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Canada would likely be celebrating their first-ever World Cup win. But Real Madrid’s shot-stopper denied a penalty kick from Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies early in the first half, then shuttered the hatch through full-time.

It was a valiant display from Canada, who proved they belong and held a 22-9 shots advantage. Porto midfielder Stephen Eustáquio, CF Montréal defender Kamal Miller and more were stellar against the Red Devils.

Will Canada fear their next European foe? Surely not after head coach John Herdman said – after the Belgium defeat – that they’re ready to go “F Croatia”, impassioned remarks he’s since said meant no disrespect.