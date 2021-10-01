John Hackworth named St. Louis CITY SC's director of coaching

Hackworth previously led three US U-17 men’s national teams to FIFA U-17 World Cups, memorably bringing them to a quarterfinal in 2017. He also was an assistant coach for the USMNT in 2007.

“We are thrilled to have John join our club’s sporting department, as I’ll be working closely with him on overseeing the coaches and the development programs,” Pfannenstiel said. “He is an exceptional coach whose experience at the national team and MLS level makes him a perfect fit for this role. I’m confident that he will help us to achieve our goals, by using his knowledge and experience to make our players and coaches better, not just better professionals, but well-rounded people.”