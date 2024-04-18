João Klauss: Can St. Louis CITY get more from their Brazilian striker?

Whenever I watch João Klauss , I see an MLS version of Dimitar Berbatov – the Bulgarian legend who starred for a decade in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Fulham.

Last year, late in St. Louis CITY ’s record-setting expansion season, they stormed to a 4-1 win over Midwest rival Sporting Kansas City . Klauss was named Player of the Matchday after scoring a brace, and his second goal said it all:

They’re both strikers who, when you look at them, you’d think they shouldn't have the touch they do, such soft feet, and creative passing. They shouldn't be as deceptively quick as they are, either. But they’re strong finishers, composed in front of goal, technically sound and well-rounded. The game is smooth for them, it comes naturally.

He collects the squared pass, takes a touch and it flicks up, a bobble of sorts. Yet Klauss doesn’t even think twice, doesn’t panic. He hits it straight on the volley, finding the top corner with a screamer. To be that big and have feet so soft, to improvise like that, it was technical genius.

I can guarantee you Klauss doesn't mean to flick that up, but he understands the goalkeeper cannot be set, so if you can fire a quick shot off, you’ll likely score. You never mean to take bad touches, but the top strikers have a level of confidence where if your touch doesn’t go according to plan, you can problem-solve and find a path forward. Klauss knew that in that moment.

More needed in 2024

Now, can we start seeing more of that more consistently this year?

Klauss just scored his first open-play goal since September 2023, securing last weekend’s 1-0 win over Austin FC. And St. Louis have a huge game up next, heading to rival Sporting KC on Saturday (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). It’s a rematch of last year’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One series, when St. Louis (the No. 1 seed) were stunned across two legs by Sporting KC (the No. 8 seed).

For everyone around St. Louis, that early exit still stings. The whole season you're getting praise, breaking records for expansion teams left and right, probably punching above your weight. And then the games you have to win, you don't have enough. And it's against your rival? Ouch.

Now, teams know what to expect from St. Louis and they’re middle of the Western Conference. But here comes a game that can turn things around and inspire your season. A win away at SKC could seriously their fortunes and start to build momentum – and they need Klauss at his peak to get there.

Klauss knows it too – you could see it on his face last weekend when the ball finally went in. I’ve been there before and it’s a feeling of relief because, as a striker, your job is to score. When you’re not, you can doubt yourself. You can start to think you're not a good striker, something’s broken. But you need to keep running into the same spots, keep taking shots, be confident, be brave. It's hard, but that feeling of getting a goal after a long drought, it's the closest thing to getting your first professional goal.