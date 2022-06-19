Jim Curtin: Philadelphia Union need difference-maker in final third

“Right now we’re a little bit safe and stagnant to play against, or easier to play against. We missed that one piece to really break down the opponent and get in behind them.”

“It’s not lack of effort. These guys put everything into the game,” Curtin said. “But what we are missing right now is that one player to make a play. Maybe it’s beat a guy or change how the defense is playing us.

Philadelphia have suffered just one loss this year, but Curtin knows that if they want to maximize their Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup potential, they’ll need to become more incisive in the game’s most pivotal moments.

That was Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin’s call to action after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with FC Cincinnati at Subaru Park gave them a league-leading eight draws through MLS Week 15.

Now, Curtin didn’t state whether he’s looking for that piece to come via internal or external means. If it’s the former camp, midfielder Daniel Gazdag generated some Landon Donovan MLS MVP buzz before the June international break and their two new Designated Players, Julian Carranza and Mikael Uhre, are still gelling up top.

But an inability to put teams away begs the question of what Philadelphia might pursue during MLS's Secondary Transfer Window, which runs from July 7-Aug. 4. They have an open DP spot after their wintertime trade of Jamiro Monteiro to the San Jose Earthquakes, while striker Kacper Przybyłko was traded to Chicago Fire FC as well – two key pieces from their 2021 Eastern Conference Final group.