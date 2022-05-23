Jim Curtin addresses Brenden Aaronson-Leeds reports, Union’s sell-on windfall

“It's really good, the money side of things, but to watch the kid now go in the last 18 months from great MLS player to a great national team player to a great player in Europe, and now going to the Premier League.”

“It's a wild ride, if you really look back how quickly Brenden has risen, on the field most importantly,” said Curtin of the Medford, New Jersey native, who was also the subject of multiple failed bids from Leeds in the winter window. “The dollars are the dollars and certainly that's great and that's part of our model and it certainly helps the league, it helps ownership and helps everything.

But Jim Curtin nonetheless all but confirmed Brenden Aaronson’s big-money transfer from RB Salzburg to Leeds United – developments broken by MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert – after his Philadelphia Union defeated the Portland Timbers on Sunday night, extolling the 21-year-old Philly homegrown product’s meteoric rise in the European firmament.

Aaronson’s move from the reigning Austrian champions to the English Premier League was smoothed by Leeds’ dramatic last-day dodge of relegation on Sunday, an escape overseen by former New York Red Bulls and Montréal Impact (now CF Montréal) head coach Jesse Marsch, a friend and former teammate of Curtin’s, who believes the West Yorkshire side is a fitting destination for the high-energy US international.

“Obviously congrats to Leeds and Jesse [Marsch], dealing with pressure that none of us will ever, probably, feel in our lives. What he handled with poise and character was really amazing. I'm proud of him,” said Curtin.

“And then now Brenden will join that group and look, Jesse will get the most out of Brenden, no question about it. I don't know, nothing's done yet, so I don't want to get caught getting ahead of myself. But that's a good partnership for sure. And it's a great place for him to be – if it does get finalized – that is great.”

The Union already reaped combined fees in the high seven figures from Aaronson’s move to Salzburg and with a hefty sell-on clause baked into that deal, will now also reportedly receive between $3 and 6 million from the Leeds transaction, which is said to pipe nearly $30 million into the Austrian club’s coffers.

Many managers in Curtin’s position would already be lobbying to pour a chunk of those profits towards their first-team squad. That’s not quite the modus operandi in Philly, though, and their coach says he’s just fine with that as the academy-centered development model crafted by minority owner Richie Graham and the rest of the Union leadership continues to hum.