Jesús Bueno kickstarts Philadelphia Union's season | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Did Jesús Bueno just save the Philadelphia Union 's season?

The Venezuelan midfielder scored a late winner to complete Philly's dramatic 2-1 comeback victory at CF Montréal, securing Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 7.

More importantly, Bueno's goal – a right-footed half-volley from inside the box – gave the reigning Supporters' Shield champions their first win of 2026.

After six straight losses to start the season, the Union finally got off the mark at Stade Saputo – much to the delight of head coach Bradley Carnell.

"What it means now, going down to the locker room and seeing the joy and relief on faces," Carnell told reporters post-match.

"I know it's only three points, but it's a step in the right direction."