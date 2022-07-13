Jeremy Ebobisse on USMNT case, Portland exit, San Jose discovery & more

Jeremy Ebobisse would seem to carry an international-caliber résumé. He represented the United States at multiple youth national-team levels and was a standout at the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup, where he scored two goals in three games. Teammates from that cycle like Tyler Adams, Josh Sargent and Luca de la Torre have already made their way into the full US men’s national team . Ebobisse earned his first and only USMNT cap in Gregg Berhalter's first game in charge, a 2019 January camp friendly win over Panama.

"In the hands of U.S. Soccer"

Even with the San Jose Earthquakes wracked by instability in the final days of Matias Almeyda’s tenure this spring, Ebobisse is currently the second-highest scorer among US-eligible players in MLS with 10 goals this season, and an 8.56 expected-goals number that suggests it’s no fluke. The only US-eligible MLSer who’s scored more than he has in 2022 is the USMNT’s starting striker, Jesus Ferreira, with 11 tallies for FC Dallas.

With precious few goals from that spot during World Cup qualifying, the USMNT’s No. 9 role has been a near-constant concern under Berhalter. Surely Ebobisse still holds hope of surging into the reckoning for Qatar 2022 on the back of what’s tracking to be the best individual season of his career, right?

“I don't, frankly,” Ebobisse said flatly in an extensive recent one-on-one conversation with MLSsoccer.com ahead of the Quakes’ Cali Clasico clash with the LA Galaxy on Wednesday night as part of Heineken Rivalry Week (10 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

“It's about performing for San Jose first and foremost,” he continued. “If something changes, if I'm playing well – and soccer is a crazy game, a lot of things happen, and force reevaluations. But at the moment, no, I don't think I’m there.”

It’s not that “Jebo” is hopeless, or bitter. At age 25, he’ll have future World Cups to aim for. He is, however, a strikingly grounded, self-aware footballer who’s concluded Berhalter has his mind mostly made up at this point – and has learned the importance of properly focusing his own energies.

“It's tough for me to really evaluate it,” said the Bethesda, Maryland native. “Where my [national-team] career is, is really in the hands of the U.S. Soccer Federation. At the end of the day, I need to be able to find joy and success in what I'm doing here in San Jose, and if that translates to something else in the future, then so be it. I would welcome it with open arms.