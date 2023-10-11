Japan vs. Canada: How to watch, stream & preview of international friendly

The Canadian men's national team awaits their only match of the October international window, visiting Asian powerhouse side Japan on Friday.
How to watch & stream
- OneSoccer
When
- Friday, October 13 | 6:35 am ET/3:35 am PT
Where
- Denka Big Swan Stadium | Niigata, Japan
The fixture serves as preparation for Les Rouges before their 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League slate begins in November. That competition will serve as Concacaf's qualifier for the expanded 2024 Copa América hosted across the United States.
This is Canada's first match under interim head coach Mauro Biello, who was given that position following longtime coach John Herdman's departure to Toronto FC in late August. It's also their first international bout since the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, when they fell to the US men's national team in the quarterfinals.
Biello's initial 23-man roster includes 10 MLS players, ranging from Vancouver Whitecaps FC fullback Richie Laryea to CF Montréal midfielder Mathieu Choinière. Then there's a bevy of European-based players, including superstar Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) and the striker duo of Jonathan Davis (Lille OSC) and Cyle Larin (RCD Mallorca).
Canada, a North America 2026 co-host, are building off a 2022 cycle where they finished atop Concacaf qualifiers en route to their first World Cup qualification since 1986.
Japan are 19th in the latest FIFA World Rankings and fresh off a successful 2022 World Cup campaign, which saw them reach the Round of 16 before falling in penalty kicks to Croatia. Along the way, they took down European powerhouses Spain and Germany.
The Samurai Blue's roster is highlighted by Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endō and Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi, among others. LA Galaxy defender Maya Yoshida, with 126 career appearances, isn't in manager Hajime Moriyasu's squad.
Japan are coming off a successful September window, taking a 4-1 victory over Germany and a 4-2 result over Turkey. They're preparing for a 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign that begins in November, while the Asian Cup arrives in January.