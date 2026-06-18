James Sands returns to New York City FC from FC St. Pauli

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Return, extension
James Sands has returned to New York City FC from his loan to German side FC St. Pauli and has signed a contract extension through the 2029-30 season with an option for 2030-31, the club announced Thursday.
The 25-year-old homegrown midfielder tallied 1g/1a in 35 games with St. Pauli as they competed in the Bundesliga.
The American international was first loaned to St. Paul in January 2025.
"We couldn’t be more excited to welcome James back to New York City," said sporting director Todd Dunivant.
"James has been an important part of this club’s history, has proven himself in this league, and now brings top European experience. As we continue to build our core roster, James will be a vital member of our group moving forward."
Since debuting with NYCFC in 2017, Sands has tallied 1g/5a in 143 appearances across all competitions. He was the club's first homegrown signing and played an important role in their 2021 MLS Cup-winning campaign.
Internationally, Sands has earned 14 USMNT caps and helped lift the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.
"I’m really excited to be back with the club,” said Sands. "New York City FC has been an important part of my career at every stage. Whether that was developing as a young player in the Academy, becoming a homegrown, establishing myself in the first team, and even giving me these opportunities to develop in Europe, New York City has been with me every step of the way.
"Now it’s my turn to give the best years of my career back to the club. From day one, I’ve had a great connection with the fans, and I’m looking forward to keeping that going."
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