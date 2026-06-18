James Sands returns to New York City FC from FC St. Pauli

Since debuting with NYCFC in 2017, Sands has tallied 1g/5a in 143 appearances across all competitions. He was the club's first homegrown signing and played an important role in their 2021 MLS Cup-winning campaign.

"I’m really excited to be back with the club,” said Sands. "New York City FC has been an important part of my career at every stage. Whether that was developing as a young player in the Academy, becoming a homegrown, establishing myself in the first team, and even giving me these opportunities to develop in Europe, New York City has been with me every step of the way.