James Rodríguez headlines Colombia 2026 World Cup roster

Néstor Lorenzo's squad also features former Columbus Crew star Cucho Hernández, who now competes in LaLiga for Real Betis.

Colombia enter the tournament after missing the 2022 edition. The South American nation are readying for their seventh World Cup appearance.

The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.

The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

Caps: 124

124 Goals: 31

This will be Rodríguez's third World Cup appearance, highlighted by a breakout 2014 tournament in which he won the competition's Golden Boot (six goals) while leading Colombia to a quarterfinal finish.

At Russia 2018, he featured in all three group-stage games before missing Colombia's Round of 16 loss to England due to injury.

Named Colombia's captain ahead of the 2016 Copa América Centenario in the United States, Rodríguez is his country's all-time leading scorer with 31g/41a in 124 caps.