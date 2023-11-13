Matchday

Jamaica vs. Canada: How to watch, stream Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal

MLSsoccer staff

The Canada men's national team returns to Concacaf Nations League action Friday evening, as Les Rouges begin their away-and-home quarterfinal series against Jamaica with a visit to Independence Park in Kingston.

How to watch and stream

  • Canada: OneSoccer
  • USA: Paramount+

When

Where

  • Independence Park | Kingston, Jamaica

The series carries heavy implications for interim head coach Mauro Biello's group, as the victor will clinch qualification for the 2024 Copa América tournament, set to be hosted next summer in the United States. That's in addition to a spot in the Nations League Finals in March 2024 that will await the aggregate winner.

Friday's opener will precede the second match of the series that's scheduled for Nov. 21, when the sides square off again at Toronto FC's BMO Field.

Jamaica logo
Jamaica

Led by Icelandic manager Heimir Hallgrímsson, Jamaica's 23-man roster includes four MLS players, highlighted by Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake, who also captains the side. He's joined by Philadelphia teammate and center back Damion Lowe, as well as the fullback duo of Tayvon Gray (New York City FC) and Javain Brown (Vancouver Whitecaps FC).

The Reggae Boyz earned their quarterfinal spot through some solid form in group stage play, which saw them put up a 3W-0L-1D record, topping Group B with 10 points. That run included a 1-0 victory over Honduras, as well as triumphs of 4-1 and 3-2 over Grenada and Haiti, respectively.

With Brown in the starting XI, Jamaica were held to a 0-0 draw by Guatemala Sunday in an international friendly.

Canada logo
Canada

This will mark the first time Canada have faced Jamaica since a 4-0 victory in March 2022 during Concacaf World Cup qualifying that clinched their first trip to soccer's marquee quadrennial event since 1986. Les Rouges have history on their side, with a 10W-6L-7D record across 23 all-time matches against the Reggae Boyz.

Eleven MLS players were named to the 23-man roster by Biello, many of whom played prominent roles in that successful World Cup qualifying campaign. Canada should also receive a boost with the re-introduction of several of their top European-based contributors, a list that includes Bayern Munich superstar Alphonso Davies, and the forward duo of Cyle Larin and Jonathan David, among others.

