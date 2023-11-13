Jamaica vs. Canada: How to watch, stream Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal

This will mark the first time Canada have faced Jamaica since a 4-0 victory in March 2022 during Concacaf World Cup qualifying that clinched their first trip to soccer's marquee quadrennial event since 1986. Les Rouges have history on their side, with a 10W-6L-7D record across 23 all-time matches against the Reggae Boyz.

Eleven MLS players were named to the 23-man roster by Biello, many of whom played prominent roles in that successful World Cup qualifying campaign. Canada should also receive a boost with the re-introduction of several of their top European-based contributors, a list that includes Bayern Munich superstar Alphonso Davies, and the forward duo of Cyle Larin and Jonathan David, among others.