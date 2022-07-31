Jack McGlynn shows "God-given" talent with first Philadephia Union goal

McGlynn has strung together three straight starts for Philadelphia, a club with a highly-regarded youth system that’s recently pumped out USMNT players like attacker Brenden Aaronson and defender Mark McKenzie, as well as defender Auston Trusty. Aaronson (Leeds United) and Trusty (Arsenal) are both at Premier League clubs, while McKenzie (Genk) is in Belgium.

“His composure is special for a kid as young as he is,” Curtin said. “He’s clever enough to get out of a tight spot with that left foot too. You sprint at him, he has a couple outs in his game to get away from pressure. Then if they do lay off him, he’s able to play that ball in behind. So he’s able to hurt you in a lot of different ways.”