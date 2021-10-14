“It was an eye-opener": USMNT tackling Octagonal learning curve in Qatar 2022 chase

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The sheer volume of talent and potential pacing the US men’s national team 's ongoing youth movement has never been in doubt. From their individual resumes to dazzling moments like Sergiño Dest’s left-footed screamer into the top corner of the Costa Rican net in Wednesday night’s 2-1 comeback win at Lower.com Field, the quality available to head coach Gregg Berhalter is obvious.

“I grew up in Holland, and the Concacaf teams, they play a little bit different,” added the dual-national fullback, named U.S. Soccer’s man of the match. “The intensity is high, they work really hard, and it's just physical. But we can also do that. I think if we work as a team, we can beat every team. Because I think working together is the most important and I think we did that tonight.”

“It was an eye-opener for us,” said Dest when asked about the lessons of the September window after Wednesday’s victory. “Because for me it was the first time, for some of the guys it was the first time. It was an eye-opener and yeah, I think this window we got one more point, so we’re making improvements, but we still have a long way to go.

With the first two windows of the Concacaf Octagonal phase now behind them, 11 points taken from their first six matches amid plenty of ups and downs, the USMNT have grasped the scope of the job assigned to them.

That’s only one ingredient in the recipe required to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, though. And for a side that’s already twice broken the program record for the youngest lineup fielded in a qualifier, the rigors of this region have had to be felt firsthand to be truly understood.

The Yanks now sit in second place, three points behind leaders Mexico, and well above the Octagonal equivalent of the playoff line that separates the three automatic qualification slots from the rest. If using the old Concacaf qualification mantra of “win at home, draw on the road” as a guide, they’re just one point off the optimal pace: The comeback win in Honduras made up for the two points dropped at home against Canada, leaving the inability to dig out a point in Panama as the main blemish.

That said, the path to this point wasn’t exactly smooth, nor has the fanbase been completely satisfied.

"What I try to avoid, especially with the team, is putting pressure on them because of external forces,” said Berhalter. “We have enough internal pressure that we want to play a certain way, we want to play well, and we want to win games. But all of World Cup qualifying is difficult. All of World Cup qualifying is challenging.

“And sometimes I feel like people forgot that, and people think it's a cakewalk, and we're going to play the youngest team in the history of US Soccer in a game and we're just gonna breeze through these games. It's not realistic. What I will say is that the guys fight and the guys give everything and that's all you can ask.”

Wednesday’s lineup carried an average age of just over 22, and the course of the match highlighted the peaks and valleys that this entails. A slack start to the game led to a disastrous set of defensive breakdowns in the opening minute and a destabilizing early deficit.

Then the kids showed their capacity for a Ted Lasso-esque goldfish’s memory, wrestling control of the game away from their much older Tico adversaries and making them chase for the remaining 93 or so minutes, aside from a few blips that the home side managed to bail themselves out of.