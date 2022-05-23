"It's unbelievable": 9-man Orlando City SC react after draw at Austin FC

For much of his postgame press conference following Sunday night's 2-2 draw at Austin FC , Orlando City SC head coach Oscar Pareja contained his emotions.

Pareja was referencing a corner kick awarded to Austin deep into second-half stoppage time, which eventually produced striker Moussa Djitte ’s 95th-minute equalizer. It was the final defining moment of arguably the wildest game of the 2022 campaign so far, with the Lions scoring twice in the first half before getting shown two red cards across a nine-minute span in the second half.

“It's unbelievable. The corner that they gave up is unbelievable, unbelievable, unbelievable,” Pareja lamented. “ … The boys are working hard and the team doesn't need to be given anything, you know? Austin have a lot of players that can do things. That play was unbelievable.”

But as the question-and-answer session wound down, the Colombian manager’s passion boiled to the surface.

Orlando’s quick-strike goals came from DP forward Ercan Kara and right back Ruan inside of 22 minutes, and they could have had more if not for some wayward finishing. Then it all unraveled in the 60th minute when center back Rodrigo Schlegel was shown two yellow cards in quick succession, the second (handball) awarding a penalty kick Austin midfielder Sebastian Driussi deposited.

The 10-man Lions were promptly reduced to nine men in the 69th minute, with a Video Review check determining midfielder Cesar Araujo had kicked out at ATX captain Alex Ring following a challenge. From there, the Q2 Stadium crowd bellowed with energy and Austin poured on the pressure.

Again, emotions were clear as Pareja sorted through what transpired shortly beforehand.

“It's frustrating, very frustrating – the management of those plays,” Pareja reflected. “We're going to take this point. There is disappointment at this time, and not just that, you mention the handball that has been called and the yellow card and the ejection of the player, we've got to protect the game. The game, we've got to protect it.