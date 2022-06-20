"It’s the same style": Cushing won't tinker with NYCFC's successful formula

If you didn't notice anything different about NYCFC during Sunday's 1-1 draw with the Colorado Rapids , that's just the way Nick Cushing wanted it.

Cushing, the assistant coach who was thrusted into the interim head coaching position this week after Ronny Deila departed for Standard Liege, is in no mood to tinker with a club that's the defending MLS Cup champion while also currently sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings.

"We are mid-season and we don't have a lot of time to start implementing new ways of playing and new ideas," the 37-year-old explained in his post-match comments from Yankee Stadium.

"What we have done has worked for us, we have a methodology in our group and we have worked towards that the last 18 months and it has helped us win MLS Cup and it has helped us with the league position that we have got."

That said, anybody expecting Cushing to be a Deila clone could be in for some disappointment.