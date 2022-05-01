"It's no small feat": New York Red Bulls enter record books with road winning streak 

There's no place like home... unless you're the New York Red Bulls .

Also important for Long is the fact that the Red Bulls are getting results they might not have as recently as last season.

"The mentality of the group is really good, and we’re up to the fight and every game we come to, we come ready to play."

"It’s no small feat that we are winning on the road right now. It just proves that the mentality is right within the group to come back and win today, kind of the cherry on top.

For defender Aaron Long, the club's success away from home is worthy of highlighting.

The late turnaround at Soldier Field, which came courtesy of a second-half brace from Patryk Klimala , also lifted the Red Bulls to first place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Gerhard Struber's side made history Saturday night, equaling the 1998 LA Galaxy 's feat of starting a season with five straight road wins thanks to a dramatic, 2-1 come-from-behind victory against the Chicago Fire .

Behind a pair of late-game goals from Patryk Klimala, the @NewYorkRedBulls improved to 5-0-0 on the road this season. They join the 1998 @LAGalaxy as the only clubs in @MLS history to win each of its 1st five road games of a season. No club has ever won its 1st six road matches. pic.twitter.com/F0Oc0lrrNC

"I think we can see steps being made in maturity and closing out games from last year and the year before, which is good. It just shows steps in maturity from the group to be able to close out these games."

Struber echoed his captain's thoughts, praising the strides made by the squad in his second full season as head coach.

"We can speak about the process that makes me proud, we can speak about every single player in my dressing room, they live the professional football life.

"We make so many steps in so many directions, we could speak a long time in which areas we make the right improvements, but I think you can see the peak of the iceberg outside, but we know here inside what we did in the last few months and in the last season that we have right now a powerful team."

The Austrian was also full of praise for Klimala, who snapped a seven-game goalless drought with a pair of crucial strikes - including a stoppage-time penalty that sent the Red Bulls home with all three points.

"I feel happy for him", Stuber said of the Polish forward, who before Saturday's breakout hadn't scored since March 26, during the 3-1 season-opening win at San Jose.

"I have always trust in Patryk. Right now, we can see how important he is for us."

Klimala himself was, understandably, thrilled to get his name back on the scoresheet.