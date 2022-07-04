"It’s disappointing": NYCFC stay positive as winless rut grows under Nick Cushing

Teams often fall into ruts and skids as they navigate the marathon MLS regular season. Yet the tolerance for extended dips in form tends to be lower for defending champions and well-established title contenders like New York City FC .

Thanks to Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Atlanta United at Yankee Stadium, the MLS Cup 2021 holders are now winless (0W-2L-3D) in five straight matches across league and US Open Cup play. Their last victory came way back on Memorial Day weekend, in Ronny Deila’s last match in charge before departing for Belgium’s Standard Liege, meaning Nick Cushing has yet to taste victory since taking over as interim head coach.

It’s now impossible to ignore: By their own lofty standards, the Pigeons are struggling.

"I'm disappointed"

On Sunday, Dom Dwyer’s 86th-minute equalizer – created by Ronaldo Cisneros exploiting center back Alex Callens’ rash misstep and subsequent slip – punished the Cityzens’ wastefulness in the attacking third, robbing NYCFC at the home venue where they usually dominate. Taken in tandem with the 1-1 draw vs. Colorado Rapids in their previous home game on June 19, that’s four points dropped against two visitors languishing in the lower half of the standings.

“I'm not concerned about not winning in five, I'm disappointed,” said Cushing, a former assistant under Deila. “I want to win and the nature of this team is that when we draw, especially here at Yankee Stadium, it's almost like the feel of a defeat, because we want to win so much.