"It's crunch time": D.C. United look to maintain playoff positioning in air-tight East

D.C. United 's 2021 MLS campaign has had its ups and downs, but heading into their final six games of the season, the Black-and-Red are right in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race, sitting in the No. 5 spot with 40 points from 28 matches.

In the ever-tight East, it will require a run of positive results down the stretch to maintain that positioning, with the club's next game presenting a formidable challenge. Saturday's clash with Nashville SC at Audi Field (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) features a team making waves in its second year in MLS, currently residing in the No. 2 spot on the East — in part because it trounced D.C. 5-2 the last time the sides met at Nissan Stadium on August 15.

"I think we know the importance of this weekend and the upcoming stretch, but we're focused on one game at a time, Nashville being the opponent this weekend," D.C. midfielder Russell Canouse said on Thursday. "We know that they're a team that hasn't lost very much. I think they have the fewest losses in the league, have been able to get results and they have dangerous guys up front and defensively, very solid as a collective. But we're excited to go out and prove ourselves.

"Obviously the [prior] game in Nashville, that's not the result we wanted and I think as a team we're going to use that as motivation to go and attack this one and hopefully start the next six games off on the right foot."

For head coach Hernan Losada, the message has been to not let the critical nature of the upcoming slate of games affect his team's psyche. As the first-year coach pointed out, his team has already surpassed many of the expectations bestowed upon them before the start of the season after finishing in 13th place in 2020.

With that in mind, Losada said he's tried to impart on the players to play free and enjoy themselves.

"My message is: Let's have fun. Let's enjoy the moment," Losada said. "The players put themselves in this beautiful spot where we are fifth in the East and everything's very tight. There's a lot of competition and quality so there's no stress, there's absolutely nothing to lose."