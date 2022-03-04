"It's a rivalry": Portland Timbers & LAFC poised for fireworks in MLS Week 2

"I think maybe [Portland's] biggest quality is that they've been together with the same coach for about four years now, so they're very set in their ways and they understand each other extremely well and that's something that's always ready to break down," Cherundolo said.

"One of the boxes on my whiteboard in my office that I've talked about is forming a group who are strong, and strong together," he added. "And I've seen many examples of that already in preseason, and last weekend as well at home. So I am not concerned at all that our team will not be up for the challenge and up for the fight. Everybody on the field Sunday knows Portland extremely well and has played against them before. So it won't be a matter of us not knowing what's coming our way, it's literally just a matter of performing on game day. I'm confident that our players will be in the right state of mind to handle what Portland throws our way."