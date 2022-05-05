"It put us on the map": Philadelphia Union come full cirlce as they prepare for LAFC

CHESTER, Pa. — Days after the last time the Philadelphia Union went to Los Angeles to face LAFC , the world completely changed.

That game – that incredible game – lives on. Whether it was Jakob Glesnes ’ Goal of the Season candidate or just the simple admiration of a stadium full of fans, the memories remained.

More than two years have passed since the COVID-19 pandemic completely upended how we view “normal” and altered life both in huge ways and the mundane. In COVID times, two years simultaneously feels like a decade and two months all at once.

It was March of 2020. There was this mysterious disease that was first spotted in China and now popping up in Europe that was beginning to enter the national consciousness, but life went on as normal.

Philly and LAFC played out an enthralling 3-3 draw on national TV as the final game of Week 2 in the 2020 MLS season. There were stars and rising talents; Golazos and tricks; A tremendous atmosphere; Intense tackles and relentless, end-to-end soccer.

For the Union, head coach Jim Curtin continues to point back to that day as a big moment forward for his young, emerging group. It’s fresh in their minds once more, as the Union travel to face LAFC on Saturday for the first time since everything changed.

“In a weird way, that game built us some real forward momentum,” Curtin told media Wednesday. “It’s a really important game in our history, as strange as it sounds.”

The game did build momentum, even if that was the last MLS game until the MLS is Back Tournament in Florida in July. The teams couldn’t even train for months, yet, it was a stake in the ground type of 90 minutes.

Brenden Aaronson had another breakout performance, the beginning of his Best XI season then transferred to RB Salzburg. Glesnes announced himself to the league with his 40-yard free-kick goal.

It was Jose Martinez’s MLS debut at a time when he didn’t have his current reputation among the league’s best defensive midfielders and regular with Venezuela. There were some even inside the Union organization who were still upset at the decision to let Haris Medunjanin leave and replace him with the unknown Venezuelan. After this performance, those concerns subsided.

The Union went on to win the Supporters’ Shield by three points that season. It was their first-ever trophy.