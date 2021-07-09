Invincible status: Can Seattle Sounders go unbeaten during the 2021 season?

“It’s just not going to happen, to be honest,” Davies declared about an undefeated season. “The odds are in everyone’s favor. Seattle Sounders, I am Baer-enteeing it right now, are not going undefeated. I’d love to see it, it’s just not going to happen.”

Not so fast, according to co-host Charlie Davies.

The Extratime crew kicked around that question during their latest episode, reflecting on how head coach Brian Schmetzer’s team broke a longstanding MLS record in their 2-0 victory over Houston Dynamo FC on Wednesday night. They hold an 8W-0L-5D record (29 points), setting the pace and one-upping four other clubs that had previously reached the 12-match unbeaten mark.

Are the Seattle Sounders , undefeated through 13 games to start the year, building toward their best impression of Arsenal’s 2003-04 Premier League season?

“Schmetzer called it a mini-record,” co-host Andrew Wiebe said. “I think that’s a good way of putting it. There are more important things to them, but right now everything is clicking for the Sounders.”

Head coach Brian Schmetzer isn’t too concerned with the record, trying to keep his team focused on the task at hand as they recover during the brief Concacaf Gold Cup break.

With the win, Seattle are back atop the Western Conference and Supporters’ Shield standings. Sporting Kansas City had briefly leapfrogged them.

The Sounders now hold a 14-match home unbeaten streak (10W-0L-4D) in regular-season action, dating back to a September 2020 game at Lumen Field. Their 13-match unbeaten run is also tied for the longest single-season streak in club history, a feat they also achieved during the 2017 campaign.

But reaching invincible status across a 34-game regular season, just like Arsene Wenger's Gooners did across a 38-game regular season? That might not be within grasp just yet.

“It’d be absolutely nuts because the league is set up for everyone to have a chance at winning an MLS Cup,” Davies said. “The league is set up that way. There is no chance that they go undefeated.”

Then again, the 2016 and 2019 MLS Cup champions keep on proving everyone wrong. After a slower offseason, pundits league-wide raised probing questions about Seattle slipping that now, in hindsight, look misguided.

“It’d be the greatest season in MLS history. It’d be nuts,” co-host David Gass said.