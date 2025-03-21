Inter Miami: What's gone right under Javier Mascherano?

"But it's hard to argue with the way that he's stepped into a new league, got the best out of his star players, but also brought some of those depth pieces. For me, I'm looking at this team and I'm saying: 'They don't have to be their best to win'. And I think they might run away with the Supporters' Shield once again."

"We had some question marks because he hadn't had a lot of managerial experience at the top level," Calen Carr said on This is MLS . "And with the Argentina youth national teams, maybe some critiques about their performances.

And through four matchdays, the Herons are atop the Eastern Conference standings with an unbeaten record (3W-0L-1D) and are into the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals.

Inter Miami CF 's first-year manager was hired last November without prior experience coaching a top-flight club, only previously leading various Argentine youth national teams.

The Herons aren't just leaning on big-name players, though. Offseason signings like Tadeo Allende and Telasco Segovia are delivering, as are homegrown talents like Noah Allen and Benjamin Cremaschi.

"The reason this team is undefeated right now … is because of these unsung additions and the young stars are absolutely balling out," said Wiebe.

"If I'm giving them a grade, it's A+ at this point. Six of nine goals have come from new players. That's an incredible return."

While Mo Edu gave Mascherano an 'A' grade for Miami's results, he wants to see a more disciplined squad.

"The man management, I'm going to give him a B+ because of the discipline issues that they've had," Edu said. "Three red cards in their first four games in the league campaign. Some of that is not necessarily on the manager, but I do want to see him instill a level of discipline amongst his group.

"Although they have the weapons and the tools to overcome these obstacles, early on I still want to see them get a little bit more disciplined from that standpoint."