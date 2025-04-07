Inter Miami vs. LAFC: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

LAFC hold a 1-0 aggregate advantage over Inter Miami CF as the MLS sides settle their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal series with a Leg 2 meeting Wednesday night at Chase Stadium.

Four MLS clubs reached this stage of the prestigious continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.

The aggregate winner meets Vancouver Whitecaps FC or Pumas UNAM (Mexico) in the semifinals later this month. If needed, the away-goals tiebreaker is in effect.

After missing the March international break due to an adductor injury, Lionel Messi has played 180 minutes across Inter Miami's last two matches. The reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP has six goals in eight games (all competitions) this season.

But that's only added motivation for the Herons, for whom trophies are the standard – especially after last year's record-setting, Supporters' Shield-winning campaign fell short in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Inter Miami have hit a mini roadblock, getting held scoreless in Leg 1 at LAFC and settling for a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC on MLS Matchday 7.

What LAFC and Inter Miami need in the second leg to move on! ⏭️ @KavakMexico pic.twitter.com/E6zjyMjvSk

Round One: 2-2 aggregate vs. Colorado Rapids (away goals)

2-2 aggregate vs. Colorado Rapids (away goals) Round of 16: 4-2 aggregate vs. Columbus Crew

It's been an uneven start to the season for LAFC, who sit an uncharacteristic ninth on the Western Conference table after Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Houston Dynamo FC. They've lost four of their last five games in MLS action.

But head coach Steve Cherundolo's side has a 1-0 aggregate advantage over Inter Miami, courtesy of homegrown forward Nathan Ordaz's second-half strike last week at BMO Stadium. The El Salvador international has leveled up this season with three goals in 11 matches across all competitions.