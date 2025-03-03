Inter Miami vs. Cavalier: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Inter Miami CF continue their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign Thursday night when hosting Jamaican side Cavalier FC in Leg 1 of a Round of 16 series.
How to watch and stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: ViX
When
- Thursday, March 6 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- Chase Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Leg 2 will be played at Jamaica's National Stadium on March 13, determining who reaches the CCC quarterfinals in early April. The aggregate winner will face either reigning Leagues Cup champions Columbus Crew or defending US Open Cup champions LAFC.
Seven MLS clubs remain in the prestigious continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.
One of the pre-tournament favorites, Inter Miami looked the part in their Round One series against Sporting Kansas City, putting together a comprehensive 4-1 aggregate win.
Superstar Lionel Messi proved to be the difference-maker in Round One, scoring the lone goal in Miami's 1-0 away victory over SKC in frigid temperatures, before opening the scoring with a stunning half volley in Leg 2. Fellow FC Barcelona legend Luis Suárez and new signing Tadeo Allende also scored to seal a 3-1 triumph in the second leg.
The Herons have also started the MLS season on the right foot, most recently easing past Houston Dynamo FC, 4-1. Offseason signing Telaso Segovia netted 2g/1a, while Suárez contributed 1g/2a.
Cavalier earned a Round One bye in CCC after winning the 2024 Caribbean Cup title. They are making their second-ever appearance in the region's premier club tournament, after falling to FC Cincinnati in Round One of last year's edition.
Cavalier sit fourth in the Jamaican Premier League, but are in good form, having lost just once in their last seven matches.
The Jamaican side are paced by Shaquille Stein (15g) and Jalmaro Calvin (14g), while midfielder Dwayne Atkinson has also added an attacking boost, with 10g/6a in all competitions this season.