Inter Miami vs. Cavalier: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

One of the pre-tournament favorites, Inter Miami looked the part in their Round One series against Sporting Kansas City , putting together a comprehensive 4-1 aggregate win.

Superstar Lionel Messi proved to be the difference-maker in Round One, scoring the lone goal in Miami's 1-0 away victory over SKC in frigid temperatures, before opening the scoring with a stunning half volley in Leg 2. Fellow FC Barcelona legend Luis Suárez and new signing Tadeo Allende also scored to seal a 3-1 triumph in the second leg.