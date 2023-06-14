Inter Miami winger Corentin Jean suffers ACL injury

Corentin Jean

© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer staff

Inter Miami CF winger Corentin Jean has suffered a left ACL injury (knee), the club announced Tuesday. He is expected to miss the remainder of the 2023 MLS season.

Jean got injured during the first half of Miami’s Matchday 18 contest at the New England Revolution, a 3-1 defeat last Saturday.

The 27-year-old Frenchman signed with Miami last July from Ligue 1 side RC Lens through the 2024 campaign with club options for 2025 and 2026. He’s recorded one goal and one assist in 18 regular-season games (12 starts) with the Herons.

Most crucially, this is Miami’s third long-term injury to an expected starter this season. Central midfielders Gregore (foot) and Jean Mota (knee) are also out, though the initial club-provided timelines indicate they could return in the fall.

Miami are expected to be busy during the Secondary Transfer Window (July 5 to Aug. 2), highlighted by megastar Lionel Messi's stated intention to join the club this summer. They're currently last in the Eastern Conference table, hoping to build off last year's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance.

Inter Miami CF Corentin Jean

