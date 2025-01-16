Inter Miami sign goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF have signed goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo on loan for the 2025 MLS season from Argentine top-flight side Lanús, the club announced Thursday.

A former Argentina youth international, Ríos Novo will be on his second loan spell in MLS. The 22-year-old posted two clean sheets in 16 appearances with Atlanta United during the 2022 season. Most recently, he made 70 all-competition appearances with Phoenix Rising in the USL Championship while on loan from Lanús.

“Incorporating a young up-and-coming goalkeeper like Ríos Novo helps add depth to our competitive goalkeeping department," Inter Miami president of football operations Raúl Sanllehí said in a release. "His signing bolsters our squad as we prepare for an exciting 2025 season competing in several competitions both domestically and internationally.”