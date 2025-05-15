Inter Miami sign Jordi Alba to contract extension

Inter Miami CF have signed left back Jordi Alba to a contract extension through the 2027 season, the club announced Thursday.

The Spanish defender originally joined Inter Miami in July 2023, partnering with former FC Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets before Luis Suárez joined ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Alba has since won Leagues Cup 2023 and Supporters' Shield 2024 titles with the Herons. He also earned 2024 MLS All-Star and 2024 MLS Best XI honors.

"I'm happy to renew my contract because I have the desire to continue competing, and because of how I feel at the club, with the affection I receive from fans at every match," said Alba.