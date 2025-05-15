Inter Miami sign Jordi Alba to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Inter Miami CF have signed left back Jordi Alba to a contract extension through the 2027 season, the club announced Thursday.
The Spanish defender originally joined Inter Miami in July 2023, partnering with former FC Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets before Luis Suárez joined ahead of the 2024 campaign.
Alba has since won Leagues Cup 2023 and Supporters' Shield 2024 titles with the Herons. He also earned 2024 MLS All-Star and 2024 MLS Best XI honors.
"I'm happy to renew my contract because I have the desire to continue competing, and because of how I feel at the club, with the affection I receive from fans at every match," said Alba.
"I've been very comfortable these past two years at the club, and I feel very loved by all the fans. We have that desire to continue competing, to continue winning, and, hopefully, win as many titles as possible."
Before joining Inter Miami, Alba won LaLiga six times, the UEFA Champions League once, a FIFA Club World Cup and the Copa del Rey seven times. He played in over 450 games for FC Barcelona.
Internationally, Alba helped Spain win the UEFA Euro 2012 title and captained his country as they were crowned 2023 UEFA Nations League champions. He earned 93 caps for La Roja.
With Inter Miami, Alba & Co. are preparing for the Club World Cup this summer and are hoping to build off last year's record-setting campaign.
