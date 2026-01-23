Inter Miami sign goalkeeper Luis Barraza

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF have signed goalkeeper Luis Barraza via free agency, the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions announced Friday.

The 29-year-old is under contract through June 2027 with an option until June 2028.

Barraza spent last season with D.C. United, where he posted four clean sheets and made 88 saves in 24 starts. He previously made 38 appearances across six seasons for New York City FC (2019-24).

Barraza is the Herons' third incoming goalkeeper this winter. Dayne St. Clair joined via free agency after earning 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honors with Minnesota United FC, and Rocco Ríos Novo arrived on a permanent transfer from Argentina's Lanús after being on loan last season.

Inter Miami begin their title defense on Feb. 21 against LAFC (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV). They'll open their new stadium, Miami Freedom Park, on April 4 against Austin FC (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).